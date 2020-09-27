National Assembly to Begin 20-Day Inspection of Government

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to begin a 20-day regular inspection of the government on Wednesday, the first under the 21st Assembly.Two of the most disputed issues are expected to be the shooting death of a fisheries official by North Korean troops near a border island last month and allegations that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son received favors during his military service.Rival parties are locking horns over witness selection by committees looking into graft allegations surrounding the minister and her son, after the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) sought ten witnesses, including the minister herself.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has since rejected the main opposition's request.The PPP also wants to call in the brother of the slain fisheries official as a witness, but the DP, for its part, is accusing the main opposition of posing a security threat by indiscreetly unveiling military intelligence.