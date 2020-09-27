Gov't Vows to Foster SMEs, Startups in Nontact, Digital, Green Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has vowed to foster small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) and venture startups in the non-contact or “nontact”, digital and green industries in the post-coronavirus era.The Ministry of SMEs and Startups put forth its three-year plan on Tuesday, to help accelerate the digitization of SMEs, venture startups and small businesses, to offer customized support, and to establish a safety net for post-COVID-19 recovery.Such initiatives are a part of the Moon Jae-in administration's broader New Deal project, a new signature policy aimed at creating jobs and revitalizing the economy.The ministry pledged to set up a nontact service platform by 2021, and create a six-trillion-won "smart fund" by 2025 to invest in the nontact, bio and green industries.An artificial intelligence(AI) platform will be established for smaller manufacturing businesses, and some 300 5G and AI-based smart factories will be built by 2022.The ministry will also financially support SMEs and small business owners struggling because of the pandemic.