Gov't to Allow Women to Terminate Pregnancy in Early Stages

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek to allow women to have an abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy while retaining the current anti-abortion law.According to legal circle observers on Tuesday, the government is set to issue on Wednesday an advance notice of revisions to the Criminal Code and Mother and Child Health Act.The revisions are follow-up measures to a Constitutional Court ruling in April of last year. The court said an outright ban on abortion goes against the Constitution and called for amendments to current abortion laws. The court added that a woman should be allowed to terminate a pregnancy within the first 22 weeks of pregnancy.The revisions also seek to allow women to have an abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy for certain reasons, including being a victim of sexual assault.The government’s move is expected to face strong backlash from women’s groups who’ve continuously called for the complete abolition of the anti-abortion law.