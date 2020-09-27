Businesses Urge Gov't to Slow Down on Passage of Disputed Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A package of bills aimed at enhancing economic fairness was met with grave concern from the country's business leaders during their meeting with ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon. While the businesses urged the ruling side to focus on overcoming the pandemic, Lee stressed that the passage of the bills can not be delayed.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The government is pushing to pass a set of three "fair economy" bills involving revisions to the commercial, fair trade and financial group supervision laws during the National Assembly's current regular session.The commercial law revision bill requires shareholders to elect an auditor independent from board members for autonomy, and restricts major shareholders’ voting rights in electing the auditor to three percent.The revision also calls for the adoption of multiple derivative actions, allowing a shareholder in a holding company to sue a board member of a subsidiary.The fair trade revision law abolishes the Fair Trade Commission’s(FTC) exclusive right to accuse businesses of collusion, and the financial group supervision law revision strengthens the inspection of financial groups that don't have a financial holding company.Businesses worry that an alliance of outside institutional investors may exert influence on the election of an auditor to only seek short-term profits, and that the bill increases the risk of confidential information being exposed to industry rivals.There's also concern that the adoption of multiple derivative actions may lead to foreign hedge funds threatening to sue subsidiaries after securing shares in the holding company.At a meeting between leaders of the country's major conglomerates and ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chair Lee Nak-yon on Tuesday, Korea Enterprises Federation(KEF) chief Sohn Kyung-shik urged the ruling camp to slow down on the bills.Sohn also called on the ruling party to prioritize assisting the nation in overcoming the pandemic.Lee, for his part, stressed that while revisions can be made through consultation with the business community, the review of the bills can not be delayed.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.