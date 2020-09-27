Brother of Deceased Fisheries Official Calls on UN to Investigate Brother's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The elder brother of the fisheries official who was shot and killed by North Korean troops near a western border island last month has urged the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Seoul to look into his brother’s death.In a news conference held in front of the UN office on Tuesday, Lee Rae-jin asked the organization to inform the international community of the atrocity and to conduct a fair and objective investigation into his brother’s case.In a letter addressed to the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in North Korea Tomás Ojea Quintana, Lee said he hopes his brother’s case will serve as the basis to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.Lee said former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon advised him to contact and cooperate with the family of late American student Otto Warmbier, who died days after he returned home following his release from North Korea.Lee’s latest move comes after he called on the Korea Coast Guard to apologize for concluding that his brother was trying to defect to North Korea.