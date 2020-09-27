Ri Pyong-chol Promoted to Marshal from Army General

Photo : KBS News

Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, who oversees the regime's nuclear and missile development, was promoted to marshal of the Korean People's Army(KPA).News of Ri and KPA General Staff chief Pak Jong-chon's promotion to marshal was announced at the ruling party's politburo meeting on Monday.Ri, who was previously an Army general, skipped the position of vice marshal, the first such case for someone outside the ruling Kim family.He was appointed a new member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau, the party's top policymaking body, in August.This shows how much trust North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has in Ri, as well as Pyongyang's will to continue to strengthen its defense power through nuclear and missile development ahead of this week's ruling party founding anniversary.Pak, who was previously promoted to vice marshal in May, is thought to have been promoted after just five months in consideration of the military's role in the North's typhoon recovery efforts.