Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said his heart goes out to the son of the civil servant who was killed by North Korean soldiers last month, adding that the incident is heartbreaking.He reportedly made the remarks Tuesday after his aides briefed him on an open letter that the son wrote to him.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said that the president called for patience as the Korea Coast Guard continues its investigation into the incident.In the letter, the son appealed to the president to restore his father's honor, claiming the government's explanation that he tried to defect to North Korea does not add up.President Moon is planning to personally send a reply when the letter arrives at the presidential office.