Seoul Refuses Comment on Reported Attempt to Buy Nuke Submarine Fuel from US

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office has refused to comment on a local media report that Seoul sought to purchase from the United States nuclear fuel to develop a nuclear-powered submarine.A key presidential official relayed the position in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, calling for a “prudent” approach to diplomatic and security matters that are related to the national interest.Citing a diplomatic source, the local daily newspaper Dong-a Ilbo said earlier in the day that Kim Hyun-chong, the deputy chief of South Korea's National Security Office, explained South Korea’s need for a nuclear-powered submarine to U.S. officials during his visit to the U.S. last month. The newspaper said U.S. officials denied Seoul’s request to buy nuclear fuel for that purpose, citing its non-proliferation policy.In August, the South Korean Defense Ministry announced a plan to build a four-thousand-ton submarine as part of its five-year defense blue print, raising the speculation it may be equipped with a nuclear-powered engine.The top office had announced in advance Kim’s trip to the U.S. made in mid-September, saying it was aimed for discussions on pending bilateral and regional issues.