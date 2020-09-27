S. Korea to Resume Free Flu Shot Service Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to resume its annual free influenza vaccinations service weeks after it was suspended due to ill-managed storage of the medicine.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced the decision on Tuesday after revealing the result of inspections of the vaccines presumed to have been exposed to high temperatures in the distribution process.They confirmed no change in quality of those vaccines even after they were exposed to 25 Celsius degrees or higher in the 24-hour period and plan to resume inoculation on Monday.The vaccination was put on hold on September 22 after the storage problem was found. Some five million out of 12-point-59 million doses the government purchased this year had already been distributed to hospitals and clinics across the nation.As of Tuesday afternoon, over three-thousand people were confirmed to have received vaccines in question, up 749 from the previous day.The nation launched free flu shots on September 8, beginning with babies and children aged six months to nine years. Some 19 million people, or around 37 percent of the population, are eligible for the free vaccinations, after eligibility was expanded this year in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.