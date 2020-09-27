Ex-N. Korean Envoy to Italy Lives in S. Korea after Disappearing in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

A former North Korean envoy to Italy has reportedly been staying in South Korea for over a year after disappearing from Rome in late 2018.Sources in the South Korean ruling bloc said on Tuesday that former acting ambassador to Italy Jo Song-gil entered South Korea in July last year via a third country along with his wife.Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the main opposition People Power Party also said Jo is under the protection of government authorities.Jo's entry has been unknown to the public for over a year since he reportedly asked authorities not to disclose it for safety reasons. A National Intelligence Service official, however, refused to confirm Jo's entry.Jo vanished along with his wife while serving as the North's acting ambassador in Rome in early November 2018 right before the expiration of his mandate. He was widely reported to be seeking asylum in a third country under the protection of the Italian and other governments.