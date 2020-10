Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to begin its annual inspection of the government on Wednesday, the first under the 21st Assembly.The parliament's audit of state affairs will run through October 26, covering hundreds of central and regional governments and their agencies.On the first day of the 20-day inspection, 14 parliamentary standing committees will audit state agencies.In particular, the Defense Committee is likely to come under the spotlight due to controversies involving the shooting death of a South Korean official in North Korean waters and Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son.The Strategy and Finance Committee will likely focus its audit on the country's fiscal soundness in relation to four supplementary budgets, while the Health and Welfare Committee is expected to scrutinize state agencies on COVID-19 quarantine efforts and flu vaccines.