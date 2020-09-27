Leaders of S. Korea, Uzbekistan Discuss COVID-19, Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Uzbekistan held phone talks on Tuesday on a broad range of issues, including COVID-19 and bilateral ties.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his gratitude to President Moon Jae-in for Seoul's help in his country's fight against the coronavirus, including the dispatch of medical experts and provision of quarantine supplies.In particular, Mirziyoyev reportedly said that his nation is learning a lot from the Moon government's very effective COVID-19 response program using every available resource.President Moon requested the Uzbekistan leader's support for the Seoul-based International Vaccine Institute so that it could play a stronger role in the development and distribution of vaccines.The two leaders agreed on the need to swiftly launch negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement and exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula peace process as well.Moon reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to continued efforts for the complete denuclearization of Korea and permanent peace. Mirziyoyev said he hopes Moon's wish for inter-Korean peace will be achieved and pledged continued support for the Seoul government.