WHO Chief: COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Ready by Year-End

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the World Health Organization(WHO) reportedly said on Tuesday that a vaccine for COVID-19 may be ready by the end of this year.According to Reuters, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in final remarks at a meeting of the health body’s Executive Board that the world will need vaccines and there is hope there may be one by the end of this year. He did not elaborate further on the projection.The WHO chief then called for solidarity and political commitment by all leaders to ensure equal distribution of vaccines when they become available.Experts estimate that an effective vaccine could be available as early as year-end, with about ten currently in Phase Three clinical tests.The world health body operates the COVAX global vaccine facility along with other global vaccine organizations for the "sufficient and equitable" distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.Some 168 countries have so far joined the COVAX program, but China, the United States and Russia are not among them.