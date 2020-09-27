Bolton: N. Korea Used Kim-Trump Bromance to Perfect Nuke, Missile Programs

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un used his bromance with U.S. President Donald Trump to perfect the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.In a virtual conference of the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, Bolton said that North Korea has not made any steps toward denuclearization.According to the media outlet, Bolton said there has never been any evidence North Korea has made a strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons.Bolton added that over the two-and-a-half-year bromance between Kim and Trump, North Korea simply used that opportunity to perfect its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons program.Bolton, a longtime hawk on North Korea, added that the communist country may have yet to acquire all the capabilities it needs, but the time to rid the North of its nuclear weapons was running out quickly.