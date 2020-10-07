S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100 Again

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases surpassed 100 for the first time in a week, raising concerns about a surge in the cases after the Chuseok holiday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 114 new cases were detected throughout Tuesday, raising the accumulated total to 24-thousand-353.Of the new cases, 94 are domestic infections while 20 are imported.The daily number rose above 100 for the first time since September 30, the first day of the five-day Chuseok holiday, possibly due to increased travel during the period. Health authorities have been warning the country could see a spike in new infections after the holiday.Of the 94 local cases, 83 came from the capital region, including 29 from Seoul, 49 from Gyeonggi Province and five from Incheon.In particular, a military unit in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, has reported 37 cases so far since Sunday.The number of imported cases increased by eleven from the previous day to 20. Seven of the new cases were detected at quarantine checkpoints at airports or ports, while 13 others tested positive during self-isolation.The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by three to 425, with the fatality rate at one-point-75 percent.