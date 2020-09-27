Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Gov't Issues Advance Notice of Legal Revisions Allowing Abortion up to 14 Weeks

Write: 2020-10-07 10:26:22Update: 2020-10-07 11:04:26

Gov't Issues Advance Notice of Legal Revisions Allowing Abortion up to 14 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The government issued on Wednesday an advance notice of revisions to the Criminal Code and Mother and Child Health Act that will allow women to have an abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. 

The ministries of justice, health and welfare, and food and drug safety created the revisions.   

The changes are follow-up measures to a Constitutional Court ruling in April of last year, when the court said an outright ban on abortion goes against the Constitution, calling for amendments to current abortion laws.  

Also under the revisions, women will be allowed to have an abortion between week 15 and 24 of pregnancy for certain reasons, including serious health risks or being a victim of sexual assault.  

The government is aiming to swiftly submit the revisions to the National Assembly after they undergo deliberation by the Ministry of Government Legislation and the Cabinet so that they will go into effect within this year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >