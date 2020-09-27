Yomiuri: S. Korea Sought to Arrange US Visit by Kim Jong-un's Sister before Election

Photo : KBS News

A leading Japanese daily says the South Korean government sought to arrange a visit to the U.S. by the North Korean leader’s sister before the U.S. presidential elections in November.Quoting a number of South Korean, U.S. and Japanese sources, the Yomiuri Shimbun said Wednesday that Seoul sought to hold a summit-level meeting between the U.S. and the North before the November race in a bid to restart stalled U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks.Initially, Seoul sought to pursue a top-down method but later opted to have Kim Yo-jong step in for her brother to avoid any possibility of Kim seeing his authority weakened should the talks end up like the Hanoi summit last February.According to the daily, as part of the arrangements for Kim Yo-jong’s visit, the National Intelligence Service mentioned earlier in August that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delegated some of his power over the country to his younger sister.However, the paper said such efforts by Seoul are unlikely to be fruitful given that U.S. President Donald Trump has COVID-19 and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put off his plan to visit South Korea.