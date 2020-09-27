Family of S. Korean Who Died in Tram Accident Wants Case Re-investigated

Photo : YONHAP News

The family of a South Korean student who died earlier in February after being hit by a tram in Milan have protested the local authorities' handling of the case and requested a re-investigation.The family’s legal counsel said Tuesday that they suspect the local prosecution failed to thoroughly look into the case given that the victim was a foreigner. The counsel said the family hopes the truth of who is at fault will be revealed by a court allowing a reinvestigation.The family’s move comes as local prosecutors concluded in July, after five months of investigation, that the South Korean student’s death was the result of an accident due to an error on the student’s part. It then requested the court to end the investigation into the case.The deceased died on February 10 when a tram rammed into her. She was struggling to get up after tripping on a railway when she was hit. Her family suspects negligence on the tram driver's part.