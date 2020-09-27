Defector-Turned-Lawmaker Expresses Regret over Reports of N. Korean Envoy's Defection

Photo : YONHAP News

Defector-turned-lawmaker Thae Yong-ho expressed disappointment over local media reports revealing that a former senior North Korean envoy defected to South Korea, saying the diplomat will likely be labeled a "turncoat" and "traitor" in the North.In a statement on Wednesday, Thae, who himself defected to the South in 2016 while serving as the deputy ambassador to Britain, said he knew former Acting Ambassador to Italy Jo Song-gil for 20 years at the North's Foreign Ministry.Stressing that news of defected diplomats are a humanitarian issue that could determine the destiny of their family in the North, Thae said Jo's daughter, who was forcibly repatriated after his 2018 disappearance, could face a harsh punishment.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) representative said while diplomats who defect and remain in the host country are called "absconders" and "seceders," they are considered a "turncoat" and "traitor" if they defect to the South.Thae added that while the harshest punishment families of absconders and seceders could face is being expelled to the countryside, no one can predict the degree of punishment against families of turncoats and traitors.On Tuesday, PPP Rep. Ha Tae-keung revealed that Jo and his wife defected to the South in July 2019 and are under the protection of the South Korean government.