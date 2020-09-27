Foreign Ministry to Continue Efforts to Improve Inter-Korean Ties

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry vowed to continue efforts toward improving inter-Korean relations, while sternly responding to North Korea's provocations, such as the recent shooting death of a South Korean official.In a report submitted on Wednesday for parliamentary inspection, the ministry said it will increase diplomatic efforts to reignite momentum for denuclearization dialogue between the two Koreas and the United States.Considering the state of cross-border relations, the ministry vowed to seek cooperation with the international community to declare a formal end to the Korean War and establishing an international peace zone in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).While maintaining strategic dialogue with Washington, the ministry planned to address alliance issues, including the renewal of a bilateral defense cost-sharing deal and the conditional transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) to Seoul.The ministry will continue talks with China on President Xi Jinping's visit to Seoul as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes, and enhance dialogue with Japan's Yoshihide Suga administration, while standing by Seoul's position on the forced labor issue.