COVID-19 Losses Suffered in Culture, Sports, Tourism Near 11 Tln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

Damage suffered by South Korea's culture, sports and tourism industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to be nearly eleven trillion won.In a report submitted on Wednesday for a parliamentary inspection, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism estimated losses at ten-point-seven trillion won between January and September of this year.This is from the reduced number of tourists and spectators, as well as the cancellations of artistic and cultural performances, exhibits and sports games.The tourism industry was hit hardest, with sales in travel falling by five trillion won from January to September 19, and hotels suffering losses totaling one-point-84 trillion won from cancellations from February 3 to September 13.The number of foreign tourists from January until September 27 totaled around two-point-31 million, down 81-point-nine percent on-year.