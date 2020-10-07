Minister: N. Korea Should Take Full Responsibility for Shooting Death of S. Korean Official

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook said North Korea should take full responsibility for the shooting death of a South Korean fisheries official near a western border island last month.During a parliamentary inspection of his ministry on Wednesday, Suh also emphasized the need for a joint investigation regarding the differences between Seoul's military intelligence and Pyongyang's announcement on the incident.Asked whether the event should be considered a hostility, Suh said it can be when viewed comprehensively, but reiterated the government's position that it does not directly violate the 2018 military tension-easing deal between the two Koreas.The minister also revealed that he was briefed that there was no possibility the slain official defected to the North on the day of his disappearance.Asked why Seoul didn't seek Pyongyang's cooperation that first day, Suh said he became aware the official was in the North through intelligence on the following day.The remarks come as the bereaved family strongly protests the military and coast guard's probe findings that the official had attempted to defect before he was shot dead by North Korean troops.