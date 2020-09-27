Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

BOK to Test Run Central Bank-Issued Digital Currency

Write: 2020-10-07 15:40:48Update: 2020-10-07 15:45:08

BOK to Test Run Central Bank-Issued Digital Currency

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) will launch a pilot program next year to introduce a central bank-issued digital currency or CBDC.

Under the test run, the BOK will issue and retrieve the currency while private sector financial institutions handle its circulation. The central bank began reviewing related legal and technical issues earlier this year.

The pilot program is designed to check whether the currency system will properly operate in a controlled environment and a BOK official said it will run similar to the actual process of cash circulation.

Central bank-issued digital currencies were initially tested mainly in developing nations, but recently countries such as Sweden and China have also been making aggressive preparations. This is in response to falling demand for cash and the emergence of cryptocurrency in the private sector.

BOK said the pilot program is a preemptive response to changes in the payment and transaction culture at home and abroad.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >