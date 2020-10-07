Defense Minister Grilled over N. Korea Shooting Incident in Audit Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The National Assembly began its 20-day audit of the government on Wednesday, the first under the 21st Assembly. Running through October 26, the audit will cover hundreds of central and regional governments and their agencies. On Day One, the defense minister came under scrutiny over the recent shooting death of a South Korean official in North Korean waters.Choi You Sun reports.Report: While the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff had said the late fisheries official shot by North Korea last month intended to defect to the North in a briefing shortly after the incident, Pyongyang has claimed that it found and killed an infiltrator in its waters.Because of these discrepancies, lawmakers demanded a clearer explanation for the shooting death at a parliamentary audit of the Defense Ministry on Wednesday.Defense Minister Suh Wook stressed the need for a joint investigation.[Sound bite: Minister of Nat'l Defense Suh Wook (Korean/English translation)]"There is a difference between the intelligence we have and what North Korea claims. However, the circumstantial evidence that [the military] reported to the parliament last time remains to be correct.""We are going to analyze that difference, but anyways, it is apparent that North Korea's actions were wrong and it calls for shedding clear light on the issue and a joint investigation is necessary."The South Korean defense chief also told lawmakers that cross-border military tensions remain high following the shooting as North Korea continues to threaten South Korea's search for the official's remains in waters near the western maritime border.The defense chief said the event could be considered hostile, but reiterated Seoul's position that it doesn't directly violate the 2018 military tension-easing deal between the two Koreas.The National Assembly also held an audit session for the Foreign Ministry, which vowed to continue efforts toward improving inter-Korean ties amid a stern response to the North's provocations, such as the recent shooting.The ministry vowed to increase diplomatic efforts to reignite momentum for denuclearization dialogue with the North, while seeking international support for declaring a formal end to the Korean War and establishing an international peace zone in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, who came under fire after her husband went on a private trip to the U.S. despite a government travel advisory due to COVID-19 concerns, issued a public apology.[Soundbite: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Korean/English translation)]“Before the briefing on ministerial affairs, I would like to apologize for my husband’s overseas trip, regardless of reasons, as it came while the public is refraining from outside activities, including foreign travel. I expect many questions and criticism from lawmakers and I will provide sincere and honest answers.”At an audit by the parliamentary health committee, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong apologized for the recent mishandling of influenza vaccines, vowing to prevent a recurrence.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.