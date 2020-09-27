Menu Content

'N. Korean Diplomat Expressed Intent to Enter S. Korea'

Write: 2020-10-07 15:57:31Update: 2020-10-07 17:09:52

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Jeon Hae-cheol has officially confirmed that a former North Korean envoy to Italy arrived in South Korea in July last year.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Jeon, who heads the National Assembly Intelligence Committee, said the former acting Ambassador to Italy Jo Song-gil voluntarily came to South Korea after expressing his intent to do so on several occasions.

On why this remained in the dark for more than a year, the lawmaker said Jo did not want it to be publicized out of concern for his family back in North Korea.

On whether Pyongyang contacted Seoul regarding the matter, Jeon said he cannot confirm that information.

Citing personal security, Jeon also refused to comment on the details of Jo's whereabouts after disappearing from Italy, his current residence and why he chose to come to South Korea.

The North Korean diplomat vanished along with his wife in November 2018 right before his tenure in Italy was set to expire. Italy's foreign ministry confirmed last year that their daughter was repatriated back to North Korea.
