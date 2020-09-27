Foreign Minister Says Surprised by Report of Latest Defection by N. Korean Diplomat

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has dismissed speculation that the sudden revelation of a defection by a senior North Korean diplomat over a year earlier is politically motivated.Kang was speaking during a parliamentary audit of her ministry on Wednesday when Representative Chung Jin-suk of the main opposition People Power Party asked about a report that the former acting Ambassador to Italy, Jo Song-gil, who vanished along with his wife in November 2018, has been living in South Korea since last year.Yonhap News reported the news on Tuesday night, citing multiple sources not only from the ruling Democratic Party and an intelligence service, but also Ha Tae-keung, a PPP lawmaker who is a member of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee.Chung asked whether intelligence authorities had some ulterior motives when it released the respective piece of intelligence.Calling it mere speculation, the foreign minister said she was also surprised by the report, adding she has no knowledge to share regarding how it came out.Asked about her ministry’s role in the North Korean diplomat’s arrival in South Korea, Kang said it played a “sufficient” role but declined to comment further, citing the sensitivity of the matter.