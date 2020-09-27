Defense Ministry Vows Efforts to Improve Vacationing System for Soldiers

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suh Wook says his ministry is taking steps to improve the military's system of managing soldiers’ vacations following the recent controversy surrounding Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae’s son.During a parliamentary audit on Wednesday, Suh said the ministry is working on measures to standardize vacation laws and rules for every branch of the military and added that field inspections to gauge current conditions are also being prepared.A draft guideline has already been made and is being discussed, he added.In a written report to parliament earlier in the day, the ministry also said division and brigade-level military units as well as the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army(KATUSA) will be inspected over soldiers’ vacations and be supplemented if necessary.The move comes after the military came under public scrutiny over allegations that the justice minister's son, while serving at KATUSA in 2017, failed to return to his base and belatedly received approval for an extra four vacation days following knee surgery.It was also suspected that the alleged breach was covered up after the former secretary of the justice minister, who was then-chair of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), inquired with the military about the extra vacation days.The prosecution dropped the related criminal complaint filed against the minister and her son, but the main opposition People Power Party is calling for a reinvestigation into the case by an independent counsel.