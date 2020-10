Photo : KBS

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States will hold annual defense talks in Washington next week.South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said on Wednesday that he plans to visit the U.S. for his first talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper.Suh said during a parliamentary audit of his ministry that the annual defense ministers' talks between the two countries, known as the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), are scheduled to take place in Washington next Wednesday.The minister said key agenda items include the assessment of security circumstances on the Korean Peninsula, the U.S. Forces Korea-related issues and the planned transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) of South Korean troops from Washington to Seoul.