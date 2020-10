Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has advanced to the final round in a race to lead the World Trade Organization(WTO).Bloomberg quoted unidentified sources as saying on Wednesday that Yoo will compete against Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria for the top seat.The third and final phase of the consultation process will reportedly begin later this month and run until November 6, after which the WTO will endeavor to name a consensus winner of the race.In the final round, each of the 164 WTO members will express its choice for support between the two finalists.With two women advancing to the final round, the Geneva-based trade body will likely have the first female director-general in its 25-year history.