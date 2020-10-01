Japan Likely to Lower Travel Advisory for S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan is likely to lift its overseas travel alert for South Korea and a number of other countries this month to reflect the current COVID-19 situation.The Japanese Foreign Ministry's travel advisory for South Korea and other countries stands at Level Three, warning against all travel.According to the Nikkei on Wednesday, the ministry is considering lowering its travel advisory this month for some countries to Level Two, which means that non-essential travel should be avoided.The countries subject to the possible move reportedly include South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan.If the travel advisory is lowered, Japan will reportedly exempt travelers from the countries from undergoing coronavirus tests.The Nikkei said some of the countries imposed an entry ban on Japan in reprisal of a similar move from Tokyo. It added the country is now considering lowering its travel advisory in hopes the countries will, in return, lift their bans on Japan.In March, Japan imposed an entry ban on South Koreans amid the pandemic and South Korea responded with similar measures on Japanese travelers.