Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has said on Thursday that he hopes South Korea and the United States will cooperate to declare a formal end to the Korean War.Moon made the remarks in a video speech for an annual event of the Korea Society, a New York-based nonprofit organization aimed at promoting ties between South Korea and the U.S.The president said he hopes the allies work together toward the war-ending declaration and draw active participation from the international community in this regard.He said that the declaration will pave the way for peace on the Korean Peninsula and make the alliance even greater.The remarks come two weeks after Moon stressed the need for the declaration in his keynote speech for the UN General Assembly and inter-Korean relations further worsened after the killing of a South Korean official by North Korea at sea.