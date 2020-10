Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 infections fell back to double digits after a brief rise above the 100 mark following the Chuseok holiday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that 69 new cases were detected in the 24 hours to 12:00 a.m. Thursday, raising the accumulated total to 24-thousand-422.Daily new infections posted double digits for six days from October 1 to 6, but shot up to 114 on Wednesday.