Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean K-pop sensation BTS has received this year's Van Fleet Award from the Korea Society for its contribution to strengthening ties between South Korea and the United States.The Korea Society, a New York-based nonprofit organization, presented the award at an annual event on Wednesday, although this year's event was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The two other recipients of the award are the Korean War Veterans Association and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KCCI).The award is named after General James Van Fleet, who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was the founding member of the U.S.-based non-governmental organization.Since 1992, the Korea Society has presented the award to people who have contributed to the development of South Korea-U.S. relations.