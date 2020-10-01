Daily COVID-19 Increase Returns to Double Digits

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily COVID-19 increase in South Korea returned to double digits on Thursday, a day after it surged over 100 again, but authorities remain watchful of the aftereffects of the recent Chuseok holiday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 69 additional people tested positive for the virus, raising the country's accumulated total to 24-thousand-422.The daily increase, which stayed below 100 for six consecutive days since the second day of the Chuseok holiday on October 1, climbed to 114 on Wednesday, before returning to double digits.Major clusters in the Seoul metropolitan area and elsewhere were linked to medical facilities and families who had gathered during the holiday.As of Wednesday, 35 people in connection to a hospital in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, were confirmed, with no known route of infection.Twelve members of a family in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, have so far tested positive, while a second family infection was reported in the central city of Daejeon involving seven people so far.