Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US Reaffirm Importance of Enhancing Alliance ahead of Annual Dialogue

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States reaffirmed the importance of enhancing the ironclad alliance and maintaining their combined defense posture.According to the South Korean Defense Ministry on Thursday, Minister Suh Wook and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper made such affirmations during a phone conservation.After Esper congratulated Suh for recently taking office, the two agreed to closely consult in preparation for the 52nd Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) set to be held in Washington next Wednesday.Key alliance issues will top the agenda at the annual high-level meeting, including the renewal of the allies' defense cost-sharing deal and the conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) to Seoul.Meanwhile, the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) of the two sides will assess the security situation and address alliance issues at the 45th Military Committee Meeting(MCM), to be held virtually next Tuesday, the outcome of which will be reported to the SCM.