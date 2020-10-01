Police Chief: Police Will Sternly Respond to Illegal Rallies, Guarantee Right to Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's police chief said the police are sternly and consistently responding to illegal street rallies, while guaranteeing the public's right to assembly.At a parliamentary audit session on Thursday, National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong said the notion that one would face punishment for violating the law is expanding in society.This comes as some have criticized the police for excessively barring public participation in anti-government rallies in central Seoul, which have partially been blamed for a spike in new COVID-19 cases in August.While various rallies are planned in the city for Hangeul Day on Friday, the Seoul Administrative Court is expected to make a ruling on a request by one rally organizer to suspend the rally ban put in place by police and Seoul city government.The organizers claimed that the constitutional freedoms of assembly and association are being seriously infringed upon, as outdoor demonstrations near Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul City Hall have been banned for eight months.The administrative court ruled against the group's similar request for National Foundation Day last Saturday, citing an uptick in COVID-19 clusters following the August 15 rally.