Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will soon announce adjustments to the current Level Two social distancing that will take effect after the special two-week Chuseok quarantine period ends on Sunday.Health Ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae said on Thursday that the adjustments are tentatively expected to be announced on Sunday.Son said authorities will monitor the increase in COVID-19 patients and dispersion of mass infections following the recent Chuseok holiday before fine-tuning the new measures by the end of this weekend.Under Level Two distancing, public and private events involving a gathering of more than 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors are banned, and sports games are to be played without fans.Also eleven types of facilities in the Seoul metro area deemed to carry high risk for infection have temporarily shut down.