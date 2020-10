Photo : YONHAP News

A government ceremony will be held at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Friday to commemorate the 574th Hangeul Day.According to the Interior Ministry on Thursday, this year's event will highlight the excellence of Hangeul, the Korean alphabet, and its globalization.Casting light on the significance of the alphabet’s globalization, American television personality Tyler Rasch will co-host the ceremony, the first foreigner to do so.Five individuals and one organization will be recognized for contributions in the development of Hangeul, including Seoul National University Professor Emeritus Kim Wan-jin, who will receive the Third Class Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit.The ceremony will be broadcast live on KBS 1TV starting at 10 a.m.