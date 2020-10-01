University Hospital Chiefs Issue Public Apology State Licensing Exam Boycott

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of major university hospitals issued a public apology regarding medical students' boycott of the state licensing exam in protest of the government's health care reforms.Korea University Medical Center President Kim Young-hoon read the statement on Thursday, apologizing to the public for causing concern amid the nation's fight against COVID-19.Kim also sought the public's permission for the two-thousand-700 students to be given a second chance to take the exam, raising concerns over a possible long-term medical vacuum.At a press briefing on Thursday, a Health Ministry official reiterated the government's position that there can't be an additional exam since it had been rescheduled once and the students were given opportunities to reapply.The government also stressed that the public should first agree to give the students another chance.The hospital chiefs have filed for mediation with the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.