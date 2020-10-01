Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Pence, Harris Exchange Heated Words at Vice Presidential Debate

Write: 2020-10-08 14:23:26Update: 2020-10-08 14:58:36

Pence, Harris Exchange Heated Words at Vice Presidential Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, clashed on Wednesday over various issues at the 2020 vice presidential debate.

During the 90-minute event held in Salt Lake City ahead of the U.S. presidential election on November 3, the two candidates exchanged heated words on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and climate change, among other major issues. 

In particular, Pence and Harris had very different opinions on the Trump administration’s trade war with China. 

Harris said the U.S. lost the war, adding that because of it “America lost 300-thousand manufacturing jobs” and “farmers have experienced bankruptcy,” pushing the country into “a manufacturing recession.” 

Pence immediately retorted that Joe Biden never fought in that war and “has been a cheerleader for communist China over the last several decades."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >