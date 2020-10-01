Rival Parties Continue to Butt Heads over Official's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties continued to butt heads over the shooting death of a fisheries official by North Korean troops near a western border island last month.At a parliamentary audit of the Fisheries Ministry and the Korea Coast Guard on Thursday, the parties locked horns regarding the Coast Guard's conclusion that the official attempted to defect to the North before he was shot.Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hee said the civil servant is believed to have tried to defect and is now estimated to have disappeared between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m. on September 21.Kim said it was likely possible the official moved towards the North's waters after disappearing from a government inspection ship he was on board during that time period.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dong refuted the defection claim. He alleged that the Coast Guard set the time of disappearance without reasonable grounds, citing a simulation by the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology.Ruling Democratic Party representatives supported the Coast Guard's investigation results, urging the main opposition not to take advantage of the incident for political gain.