Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. will hold high-level annual defense talks next week to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and the planned transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Minister Suh Wook and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper will hold the annual defense minister's talks between the two countries, known as the Security Consultative Meeting(SCM), in Washington next Wednesday.Meanwhile, the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) of the two sides will hold the 45th Military Committee Meeting(MCM) virtually next Tuesday, the outcome of which will be reported at the SCM.