Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed the government to exert all-out efforts to support Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee’s bid to become the next head of the World Trade Organization(WTO).Moon made the call to his aides during a meeting on Thursday as Yoo has advanced to the final round in the race to lead the trade body, saying the largest obstacle remains.He said the government must provide its best support behind Yoo for the sake of advancing multilateral trade and boosting the order of free trade.The WTO’s third and final phase of the consultation process will reportedly begin later this month and run until November 6, after which the WTO will endeavor to name a consensus winner.In the final round, each of the 164 WTO members will express its support for one of the two finalists.