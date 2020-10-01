Unification Minister Predicts Restrained Show of Force on N. Korean Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young has predicted North Korea will restrain a show of force during a major anniversary this week.Lee shared his views during a parliamentary audit of his ministry on Thursday while answering a question from ruling Democratic Party lawmaker An Min-suk about Saturday’s 75th anniversary of the founding of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party.Lee said in the past, the North might have carried out a high-intensity show of force such as a missile launch ahead of a U.S. presidential election. He said this year, however, will likely be different and the North will settle for a low-intensity demonstration of force.His remarks come as the South Korean military watches whether the North mobilizes new intercontinental ballistic missiles or submarine-launched ballistic missiles for a military parade marking the anniversary.Regarding an “October surprise” involving North Korea ahead of the November third presidential election in the U.S., Lee said the chance of one happening is slim, adding there is no planned inter-Korean summit at the moment either.