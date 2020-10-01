DP Hints at Possible Modification of Anti-Abortion Law Revisions

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has indicated the possibility of modifying state revisions of the anti-abortion law.A key DP official said on Thursday that the government’s revision plans cannot but be bound by the Constitutional Court’s rulings and that details of the anti-abortion law revision plan needs to be readjusted by the parliament.Citing complaints by some on keeping in place the criminal code outlawing abortion, the official added the ruling party would hear opinions from all walks of life.Some DP lawmakers, including Park Joo-min, who is a member of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee, vowed to get rid of the anti-abortion law through parliamentary deliberations.The revisions announced by the government on Wednesday allow women to have an abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy and up to until the 24th week of pregnancy in cases such as serious health risks to the mother or sexual assault.The changes are follow-up measures to a Constitutional Court ruling in April of last year that an outright ban on abortion goes against the Constitution and called for amendments to current abortion laws.The revisions will be submitted to the parliament after deliberation by the Ministry of Government Legislation and the Cabinet, with the government aiming for the revisions to go into effect within this year.