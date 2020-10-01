Women's Groups Call for Complete Abolition of Anti-Abortion Law

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of women’s rights activists have voiced their opposition to the government’s plan to revise but not scrap the anti-abortion law.Safe Abortion, comprised of multiple women's organizations, held a press conference in front of the presidential office on Thursday and called for the complete abolition of the anti-abortion law.The group’s head, Park A-reum, accused the Moon Jae-in administration of still seeking to control the lives and rights of women.She also argued the revision plan runs counter to the Constitutional Court’s acknowledgment that the anti-abortion law is unconstitutional and is so retrogressive as to provoke anger and regret.The group, which also put on performances by women clad in black, plans to launch single-person demonstrations near the top office and around the country.The move came a day after the government issued an advance notice of revisions to the Criminal Code and Mother and Child Health Act that will allow women to have an abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.Also under the revisions, women will be allowed to have an abortion between week 15 and 24 of pregnancy for certain reasons, including serious health risks or being a victim of sexual assault.The changes are follow-up measures to a Constitutional Court ruling in April of last year, when the court said an outright ban on abortion goes against the Constitution, calling for amendments to current abortion laws.