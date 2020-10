Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 54 additional coronavirus infections, raising the accumulated nationwide total to 24-thousand-476.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Friday updated the COVID-19 tally, adding the latest infections confirmed in the 24 hours to 12:00 a.m.Of the total, 38 were locally transmitted while the rest were imported cases detected in South Korea.Daily infections rose to 114 on Wednesday after remaining in double digits for six days. The figure dropped to 69 reported on Thursday.South Korean quarantine authorities have warned of a possible resurgence in COVID-19 infections following the recent five-day Chuseok holiday, during which family members gather for ancestral rituals.