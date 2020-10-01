COVID-19 Infections Fall Back to Double Digits

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea saw new COVID-19 infections remain in double digits throughout Thursday. The daily infection figure has stayed below 100 for two days but quarantine authorities here are concerned over a possible resurgence after the recent five-day Chuseok thanksgiving celebrations and a three-day break that began this Friday.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korea has reported 54 additional coronavirus infections, raising the accumulated nationwide total to 24-thousand-476.In a daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, Yoon Tae-ho, director general for public health policy at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, updated the COVID-19 tally, adding the latest infections confirmed in the 24 hours to 12:00 a.m.[Sound bite: Yoon Tae-ho - director general for public health policy, Ministry of Health and Welfare (Korean/English translation)]"As of midnight on this Hangeul Day [holiday], a total of 38 infections were newly confirmed at home and among them 26 are from the Seoul metro region and 12 come from outside the capital area. One person passed away yesterday. I express deep condolences and offer a word of consolation to the remaining family members.""Despite the increased volume of traffic during the long Chuseok holiday, we are not seeing any signs of a resurgence in patients yet. Especially, considering that the total number of diagnostic tests have risen to the previous level after [a temporary] reduction in testing, the number of patients remain similar and we believe that the infection numbers are on a declining trend."Daily infections rose to 114 on Wednesday after remaining in double digits for six days. The figure dropped to 69 reported on Thursday. South Korean quarantine authorities have warned of a possible resurgence in COVID-19 infections following the recent five-day Chuseok holiday, during which family members gather for ancestral rituals.[Sound bite: Yoon Tae-ho - director general for public health policy, Ministry of Health and Welfare (Korean/English translation)]"The special Chuseok holiday quarantine period continues until the end of this weekend, including Hangeul Day today, and we would like to ask you to remain cautious and cooperate with [quarantine authorities]."With the two-week special quarantine period ending this week, the government will announce its new social distancing guidelines on Sunday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.