S. Korea Reports 1st African Swine Fever Case in Farm Bred Pig in 1 Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported its first African swine fever(ASF) case involving a farm bred pig in a year.According to ASF Central Disaster Management Headquarters under the Agriculture Ministry on Friday, three out of eight pigs taken from a farm in Hwacheon County in Gangwon Province to a slaughterhouse in Cherwon County in the same province were found dead on Thursday.A post-mortem test showed that all the animals had contracted the disease.The authorities issued a 48-hour travel ban on all pig farms and related facilities in Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces at 5 a.m. Friday. They also planned to cull over 15-hundred pigs bred at two farms, including 940 at the one in question, which has now been completed.It is the first time a farm bred pig in the nation was diagnosed with the fatal animal disease since a case was found at a pig farm in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, on October 9 last year.South Korea has seen over 700 ASF cases since the first in the nation was reported at a farm located in the inter-Korean border city of Paju on October 2 last year, but most involved wild boars.