Fire Engulfs 33-Story Apartment Building in Ulsan

Photo : YONHAP News

A massive fire broke out at a high-rise residential and commercial building in Ulsan, causing scores of people to be taken to the hospital for treatment.No deaths or life-threatening injuries have been reported so far.According to local fire authorities, the blaze broke out at Samhwan Art Nouveau, a 33-story half-residential, half-commercial building in the southeastern port city, at 11:07 p.m. Thursday. Spreading from a balcony on the 12th floor, the fire at one time engulfed the entire building, prompting the mobilization of over 400 firefighters and 60 fire trucks, helicopters and ladder trucks.Ulsan Fire Department said most of the fire was extinguished by 12:35 p.m. Friday with firefighters trying to put out the remaining embers.The building contains 127 household and commercial units with around 380 people presumed to be living there. Eighty-eight were taken to hospitals as of 10 a.m. to be treated mostly for smoke inhalation or minor injuries.The casualties could have been much higher. According to authorities, several firefighters were already on the scene shortly before the blaze accelerated, responding to calls from residents who reported billows of smoke and the smell of burning.The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.